4 hours ago

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is seeking the face of God as the party readies to organise primaries to elect its presidential candidate and parliamentary candidates across the 275 constituencies.

General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong prays the party’s primaries will be a success devoid of any mishaps ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The NPP General Secretary expressed hope that the God who protected and helped them to secure the presidency will see them through the two major internal elections.

Speaking at a Prayer and Thanksgiving Service at the party’s headquarters at Asylum Down on Thursday, December 29, 2022, he prayed, “no harm will befall us [NPP] in the coming year [2023], as we prepare to elect our presidential candidate as well as parliamentary candidates. We pray to God to see us through the incoming primaries. God is our only hope, we pray to him to protect us and make our primaries a successful one devoid of any untoward issues. We are praying and pleading to God to shower his blessings on NPP”.

He thanked God for showering his blessings on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff, Frema Opare, party leaders and members over the years.

“We are here to thank God for his protection throughout the year. We are very grateful to him. We thank God for protecting our President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff Frema Opare, all our leaders, members and Ghanaians. The NPP is here to give praises and adorations to God for his marvellous works in the lives of NPP members,” the NPP General Secretary praised God.

Mr. Koduah said the National Executives will mobilise members for prayers last Wednesday of every month to express their appreciation to God, charging party members not to relent in their efforts of praying always.

“The battle is the Lord’s, so we shouldn’t forget to pray always. At a point, we were carried away and forgot the miracles the Lord did for us during the 2016 and 2020 elections. Please let’s go back to the drawing board and dedicate ourselves to God. Next year [2023], last Wednesday of every month, we will gather to pray as a party to thank God. The prayers will happen concurrently at each constituency, national and regional offices across the country,” he stated.

He further prayed to God to direct the affairs of the country by letting the economy bounce back in 2023.

“We pray a year by this time [2023], the Lord would have intervened in the affairs of the economy and the economy would have bounced back to the admiration of all. We pray the cedi appreciates further,” he said.

He envisaged that the party will remain united after the internal primaries, adding that the party will be retained after the 2024 polls.

“We are going to the battlefield, with the Lord, we are not scared of our opponents because the Lord is with us, we will surely win the 2024 general elections,” he anticipated.

The NPP’s thanksgiving service saw in attendance the President, Vice, Chief of Staff, ministers, Members of Parliament, other party stalwarts and members all clad in white attire, with some clad in the party’s paraphernalia.

Source: citifmonline