The Constituency Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Klottey Korley constituency, Nii Ablade Oninku has chided the Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings for saying the Akufo-Addo led government is not distributing food to Kayayei or the vulnerable, but rather sharing food items to the party faithful.

According to him, allegations by the MP is false, baseless and lack accurate facts. “It’s unfortunate that at a time like this, such a statement would be made by an Honorable Member of Parliament who has been missing all this while [and] resurfaced out of the blue for attention”.

He quashed reports claiming when food is given out, it is only done after inspecting pro-government political party identification cards.

“Allegations by Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings is completely false, her statement lacks merit and it will be sad for her to lie to the public and the whole world. Doing politics with COVID-19 must end now and immediately because coronavirus does not know NPP or NDC,” Nii Ablade added.

Zanator Rawlings has accused the government of being biased in the distribution of relief items to the vulnerable.

On the issue of facts, Nii Ablade said, “nobody has ever asked anyone to show party card before being given food. How many people in the said communities possess party cards? And who will even have the time to inspect party cards before giving out food at this time of the pandemic.

The Government through the MMDCs does its food distribution through the NADMO with the assistance of Assembly members in the various electoral areas.

The government also does another food distribution through the Christian Council of Ghana in collaboration with the local council of churches and other faith-based organizations across the constituencies”.

However, Zenator’s, main contender for Klottey Korley constituency seat, Prince Appiah Debrah, as part of his social intervention measures, has since the lockdown been presenting food items to households, vulnerable groups and the needy on daily basis.

He was also seen in a viral video sharing food for some members of the NDC.

Prince Debrah during the second week of the lockdown, personally donated some Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to some health institutions including the Ridge Hospital within the constituency to support the front line health personnel.

On Easter Sunday, he embarked on a walk through some communities in the constituency during which he again presented cooked food, liquid soaps, sanitizers and tissues to various households and at places like Arts Centre, Adabraka Sahara, Ring Road, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Asylum Down, and Osu.