A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sheila Bartels successfully picked up her nomination forms on January 29 at the Ablekuma North NPP office.

This will not come as a surprise to many of her patriots as Mrs Bartels has on many other platforms expressed her willingness and ability to use this opportunity to unify the party and help create jobs for the party’s youth.

She has also demonstrated her commitment to improving the living standards within the constituency by deliberate advocacy and collaboration with the citizenry.

Accompanied by leading members of her team, including former Constituency Chairman, Charles Amoah Kodom, the aspirant was warmly received by the constituency Chairman, George Nkrumah and the constituency secretary, Samuel Larbi.

Speaking after she was handed the forms, Mrs Sheila thanked the executives for their hospitality.

Reaffirming her willingness to run a campaign in accordance with laid down rules, Sheila Bartels assured party executives of her readiness to strengthening NPP as it goes into 2020 parliamentary elections.

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is scheduled to hold parliamentary primaries in areas where it has sitting Members of Parliament on April 25, 2020.

The NPP has 169 sitting Members of Parliament out of the total 275 seats.

