2 hours ago

Fuseini Abanga, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the Aowin Constituency in the Western Region has been captured pounding fufu on his campaign rounds.

In an undated video clip circulating on social media, the PC is seen with a pestle busily helping a woman with her task as some party supporters cheered him on.

"You have done well, the people's choice, you have shown leadership, everybody will eat," some supporters are heard praising him.

Abanga joins the list of NPP PCs who have publicly displayed domestic assistance to potential voters.

Abanga was elected PC in late December 2023 during the NPP primaries in orphan constituencies. His contender Isaac Brew polled 299, while Fuseini Abanga got 580 votes.

The Aowin seat is currently held by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) through MP Oscar Ofori Larbi.

Months back, Mike Oquaye Jnr, the NPP's PC in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency was captured washing clothes at the home of some constituents.

Watch Fuseini Abanga in action below: