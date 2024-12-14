2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, has revealed that New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidates spent an average of GH¢10 million for their campaign activities in the 2024 election.

According to him, many candidates make these financial sacrifices to serve their constituents, only to be met with the harsh reality of defeat.

Dr Kissi revealed this on Accra-based ChannelOne TV, describing it as a painful investment as he expressed concerns over the stakes involved.

The lawmaker also expressed worry over the monetisation of politics, adding MPs and parliamentary candidates are burdened with unrealistic expectations.

“These are some of the challenges we have with our democracy. And I think that we may have to dial down. I was talking with Honourable Henry Quartey, and he felt that people were also demanding more than was doable from a lot of Ministers. But who caused it? The promises were many,” he noted.