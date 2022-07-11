3 hours ago

A Kumasi-based Man of God has delivered an exciting revelation about the upcoming National Executives elections of the ruling New Patriotic Party slated for Saturday, July, 16, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Head Pastor of the Charismatic Temple International Ministry at Asenua, Paul Kusi Appiah, has predicted victory for Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim, the National Chairman for the NPP.

According to him, Mr. Ayesu Ntim will emerge victorious in the national congress and be succeeded by the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi in 2026.

"Stephen Ntim will win NPP chairperson but will be a caretaker for Wontumi as he will be the national chairman for NPP in the 2026" Prophet Jacob Antwi Prophesied