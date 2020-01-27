1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has picked nomination forms to seek re-election as flagbearer to lead the New Patriotic Party into the 2020 general elections.

Director of Research at the Presidency, Victor Newman who picked the forms on behalf of the President said Nana Akufo-Addo is willing to lead the party again into victory in 2020. Prior to the President picking up his nomination forms, his government appointees and other party members had given hints of him seeking re-election after the social media hashtag, ‘#4More4Nana’ and ‘#4MoreToDoMore’ was popularised.

It is however not known yet if President Nana Akufo-Addo will face any opposition within the NPP.

The NPP will hold its Presidential primaries on April 25, 2020.

A non-refundable nomination fee for aspirants has been pegged at GHc20,000 whilst the filing fee is GHc200,000.

The party will also be electing the remainder of its Parliamentary candidates on the same day.

The party has already held primaries for constituencies that do not have sitting Members of Parliament.