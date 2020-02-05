2 hours ago

At least, three (3) supporters from the camp of Kwadwo Oboafo Asante, an aspiring MP in Suhum have been arrested while others are on the run after they unleashed attacks on the founder and leader of Apostolic Bible Prayer Ministry.

The attackers accused Rev. James Aboagye of sharing provisions belonging to the incumbent MP, Hon Opare-Ansah to the aged in Okorase in the Suhum Municipality.

The three suspects were picked up by the Police on Wednesday dawn at Suhum–Okorase where the incident happened. 15 others are said to be on the run.

Police source said, one Emmanuel Mantey, a brother of Kwadwo Oboafo Asante, the aspiring Parliamentary candidate, also a polling station Secretary organized the thugs to the Pastor’s residence on Tuesday night to threatened him and said they will beat up anyone in the area who campaigns for the incumbent MP, Hon Frederick Opare-Ansah

According to reports, Hon Opare-Ansah put together some attractive packages for the elderly within the constituency, something he does annually.

The MP reportedly gave items such as Milo, Milk, sardine among others to the ex–assemblyman of Okroase electoral area, Mr. Alex Amofa, who involved Pastor James Aboagye to share among the aged who are not delegates in the community, where Kwadwo Oboafo Asante, the aspiring Parliamentary candidate resides.

The Police source added that after sharing the items, the supporters of Kwadwo Oboafo Asante who were not happy organized themselves and stormed the pastor’s church with machete and clubs to attack him. The thugs claimed the aspirant is using the provisions to undermine the campaign of his opponent.

The limping pastor was nearly lynched after the thugs chased him out from his church and followed him to his house.

A complaint was lodged at the police station and the officers in a dawn swoop up, grabbed the three suspects who are currently in custody assisting with investigations. The rest have been declared wanted.

Interestingly, Kwadwo Oboafo Asante after picking the forms called for peace and unity ahead of the upcoming primaries but his brother, Emmanuel Mantey, led the thugs to the Pastors residence.

He denied in a radio interview for attacking the pastor but added that they only went to caution him to stop campaigning against his brother.

Meanwhile, the Suhum MP, Fredrick Opare-Ansah in a reaction called for calm and admonished the police to swiftly investigate and make arrests where necessary to ensure peaceful elections within the Constituency.