2 hours ago

All three NPP parliamentary candidate aspirants who picked nomination forms in the Wa Central constituency of the Upper West region have successfully filed to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the party.

The three are Hajia Umu Awudu, who represented the party in the last parliamentary elections; the Municipal Chief Executive for Wa Central, who is contesting the primaries for the fourth time, after winning his first two attempts; and a new entrant.

Nayaru Issahaku, the son of a former Upper West regional chairman of the NPP, was the first to file his nomination at the Wa Central constituency office of the NPP.

He was followed by the Municipal Chief Executive, who is contesting the primaries for the fourth time after he was the party’s candidate in 2012 and 2016.

His archrival, who defeated him in the last parliamentary primaries, was the last to file her nomination.

Flanked by some of her supporters, the only female in the Wa Central constituency NPP parliamentary race, Hajia Umu Awudu, said she is the best person to beat the sitting MP, given her experience in the last general elections.

All three aspirants appealed to their supporters to campaign on issues and conduct themselves in a manner that will not divide their ranks after the primaries.

The Wa Central constituency seat has been occupied by the main opposition National Democratic Congress since 1992.

These party faithful are optimistic that they will be able to snatch the seat for the first time in the next general elections, but it will largely depend on the choice of the delegates.

Source: citifmonline