She returned all the way from the United States of America on Monday, January 27, 2020, and just as she was about to have a nap, she heard a loud voice knocking on the gates of her house.

With her security personnel assigned a different task, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo stepped out of her room, walked straight to find out who her visitor was.

To her surprise, a group of party faithful, notably, polling station and constituency executives dressed in party colours and accompanied by a brass band, were waiting patiently for her.

They had earlier picked the nomination form from the party’s constituency office and walked from Haatso through to Dome, Taifa, St. John’s and Kwabenya before going to Hon. Adwoa Safo’s house.

The group numbering over 600 had one simple message for their lawmaker: “To represent the constituency for another term”, since she has proven to be a good leader and mother for all and therefore, cannot risk wasting their votes.

Astonished as she was, she quickly organized herself to welcome her guests. At this juncture, she had no option than to join the fanfare.

Constituency Coordinator, Jessy Larbi, presenting the nomination forms to Hon. Adwoa Safo said “We the constituency executives and all polling stations executives have resolved that you are the one we are going to vote for to represent our interest in Parliament that is why we made a contribution to buy the nomination form for you. If four more for Nana, then four more of Adwoa”, he said.

The constituency Youth Organizer, David Obiri-Yeboah, on his part said they are overwhelmed by the numerous projects Hon. Adwoa Safo is undertaking in the constituency and therefore cannot wait for her to represent their interest in Parliament a third time.

“You have been tried and tested and proven your mettle. We cannot at this juncture risk to waste our votes. As a result of this, we the polling stations and some constituency executives numbering over 600 have decided to contribute some money and pick the nomination forms for you. We have also decided to pay the filing of the nomination forms for you. Considering the sacrifices, you’ve made for us, it is time for us to also show some gratitude”, he noted while presenting the nomination forms to Hon. Adwoa Safo who is also the Deputy Majority Leader of the Parliament of Ghana.

Receiving the nomination form, Hon. Adwoa Safo said she was completely overwhelmed by the gesture of the more than 600 delegates and affirmed to honour their request by contesting the parliamentary primaries once again.

“I am even loss of words. I never knew you were going to surprise me this way else I wouldn’t have come out at all. What you have done today goes to demonstrate your commitment to the development of Dome-Kwabenya constituency”, she noted.

She urged the party faithful to remain united and work very hard to secure four more years for President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to enable him complete all the projects he has envisioned for Ghana.

Hon. Adwoa Safo, who is also the Minister of State in-charge of Public Procurement said four more years for Nana will see massive infrastructure development after laying a solid foundation for the country to thrive on in his first term in office.