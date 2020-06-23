2 hours ago

Ghana’s communications minister and Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West constituency, Mrs. Ursula Owusu Ekuful, was over the weekend affirmed as the Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency in the 2020 general elections.

The acclamation was in line with the guidelines spelt out by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The elated lawmaker promised to work hard in retaining the seat with higher margins. She therefore charged the delegates to hit the ground running as time is of essence.

She was also grateful to the delegates and supporters of the party for adhering to all the coronavirus safety protocols such as the wearing of nose marks, the use of hand sanitizers, washing of hands and other preventive measures.

In attendance were the NPP Greater Accra Secretary, Odarlai Parker, Regional Representative, Joseph Buabeng Twumasi, Mrs. Mokowa Blay from office of the President, Deputy Campaign Director Madam Afua Asabea Asare, Legal Assistant to the President, Mr. Kow Essuman, MCE for Ablekuma West, Mr. George Cyril Bray, Constituency Chairman Mr. Osei Puni as well as all other executives, the Council of Elders, and CEO'S and deputies of some Government Agencies.