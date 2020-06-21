2 hours ago

The incumbent member of Parliament for the Asunafo North constituency Honourable Evans Opoku Bobie has won the NPP Parliamentary primaries to represent the party in the 2020 general elections.

At the end of the polls on Saturday, Hon Evans Opoku Bobie, who doubles as the regional minister for the ahafo region, won with 675 votes Paul Gyan 12 votes and Farouk Nkrumah 122 votes.

The Governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) planned and indicated earlier that their parliamentary primaries which was supposed to be held on the 25th April, 2020 at Constituencies where there is a sitting member of parliament for the party.

The deadly Coronavirus Pandemic which has killed tens of thousands and infected millions globally became a hindrance to the slated date for the Primaries.

The National Executive Committee of the NPP rescheduled the date to 20th June, 2020 across the Country. They gave a very strong directives to the various Constituencies to organise the Parliamentary Primaries within Electoral Areas in other to ensure proper social distancing at this era of the Carcinogenic pandemic.

The Asunafo North Constituency in the Ahafo Region was been contested by Mr Paul Gyan, Farouk Nkrumah and the sitting member of parliament who doubles as the Ahafo Regional Minister, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie. The elections was held at twenty nine (29) Electoral Areas within the Constituency which consist of Goaso Manhyia Zongo, Abotanso, Mim Zongo Asukese, Mim Dome, Goaso Ahenboboano, Akrodie Kronko, Akrodie Asafo, Kasapin, Fawohoyeden, Dotom, Asumura, Wam, Bitire, Gyasi Krom' etc with an additional one (1) different polling Centre at NPP Party Secretariat at Goaso, where the Constituency Executives, Council of Elders, MP and patrons casted their votes.

This is the second time that the delegates of Asunafo North Constituency have given their mandate to Hon. Bobie after losing the the 2011 Primaries.

During the 2015 NPP Parliamentary Primaries, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie defeated the then sitting MP and former Director General for Ghana Sports Authority, Hon. Robert Sarfo Mensah, who was sacked by H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo due to Anas Aremeyaw Anas number 12 Expose'. Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie defeated the NDC aspirant in the 2016 general elections with a historic margin of 8,100 and made his way to parliament for the first time in 2017.

Addressing the media after the primaries, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie (MP) stated emphatically that, the victory is not for him alone but it is a victory for all the three aspirants, NPP and the entire constituents.

He urged all the aspirants and their supporters to focus on the 2020 December Elections so that the Constituency can win more votes for H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to continue his second term as president of Ghana. He reminded the party faithfuls and proponents to remember to obey all the Covid 19 protocols.

The 2020 Parliamentary Elections in the Asunafo North Constituency will be a contest between Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie (MP) of the NPP and Haruna Mohammed of the NDC.