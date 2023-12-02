3 hours ago

Aspiring parliamentary candidate of New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Adentan constituency, Akosua Manu has emerged winner in the party’s primaries.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA) polled 814 to beat her closet contender, Kwasi Obeng Fosu also known as Baba Tauffic who had 638.

Kwame Obimpeh Winfred Nartey popularly known as OB Nartey garnered 18 votes.

Delegates of the governing party voted in 110 orphan constituencies to select parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general elections.

Madam Manu will now face incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Adamu Ramadan of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections.