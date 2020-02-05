20 minutes ago

Albert Kan Dapaah Jnr has described the Member of Parliament (MP) of Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful as a coward for fearing contest in the upcoming ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

The aspirant who is the son of Ghana’s National Security Minister has vowed to unseat the incumbent MP, Ursula Owusu as the NPP’s parliamentary candidate in the constituency but is citing foul play in his parliamentary bid after he was left stranded at the party’s constituency office on Monday when he arrived to pick up nomination forms to contest the seat.

He claimed the absence of the constituency chairman to attend to him was part of a grand scheme by the MP who doubles as the Communications Minister to ensure that she goes unopposed in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

Kan Dapaah Jnr in an interview with the media monitored by MyNewsGh.com stated without mincing words that the incumbent MP, Ursula Owusu is a coward who fears contest as same actions of hers led to the resignation of the constituency chairman in 2016.

“Ursula Owusu is not a marketable commodity in this constituency. Even in her re-election bid, she lost 6,000 votes. When you check the history of this constituency– Theresa Tagoe in her first time as MP got 44,000 votes, in her second term she got 46,000, and also got 60,000. Ursula Owusu in her re-election bid lost about 6,000 votes. She has never won political primaries in this constituency.”

The Ablekuma West Constituency covers Dansoman, Sahara, Gbegbeyise, Agege, Glefe, Opetekwe and Shiabu.

