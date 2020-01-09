3 hours ago

Supporters of Dr. Nana Yaw Boakye, an Aspiring parliamentary candidate for the Asokwah constituency, were visibly angry when they accompanied their candidate to the NPP office at Ahinsan to pick nomination forms only to meet the party offices locked up.

The supporters who spoke to reporters on the ground, accused the party Chairman and the incumbent MP of colluding to prevent Dr. Nana Yaw Boakye from becoming MP of Asokwa.

They insist the party office was opened earlier and quickly closed when they got news that the Doctor and his supporters were on their way to pick forms.

“This clearly reveals how scared they are of Dr. Nana Yaw Boakye. If they were not afraid, they would open up for a fair contest and her works if any would speak for her” Kwame Oduro said in an interview.

Other interviewees questioned why the party Chairman who is a Pastor of the Assemblies of God Church would dabble in diabolic politicking.

They insisted that any attempt to stop their preferred aspirant from contesting will have negative repercussions for the party in the Constituency.

Dr. Nana Yaw Boakye, who remained composed refused to comment on happenings and encouraged everyone to be calm.

This development though disappointing does not come as a surprise as attempts have been made to get the incumbent MP, Patricia Appiagyei to go unopposed.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, the supporters blamed the constituency Secretary John Asare Bediako as they believe he is deliberately playing a bias tactics to prevent Dr. Nana Yaw Boakye from contesting in the Asokwa constituency Parliamentary race.

As at 12:30 pm, the Asokwa NPP constituency office was still locked. The supporters say until party leadership opens up the place for their candidate to pick his forms, they are not leaving the place.