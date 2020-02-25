2 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary aspirant for Afigya Sekyere East Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Richard Barima Sarpong has filed his nomination forms to contest the upcoming primaries.

According to Barima Sarpong, the decision to join the NPP parliamentary race is borne out of his vision to develop human resources of the constituents, equip them with the workable employment skills that would economically empower them.

"I and my team have realized if you develop your human resources, you largely develop your nation, because human resources development is a viable pillar to every success in the future."

Sarpong, who doubles as the Communications Manager at the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) managed to beat the deadline amidst fears of missing out.

He has commended his followers and all that encouraged him to go this path and believes the initial challenges will spur him on in his quest of leading the NPP in the upcoming Elections.

He emphasized that, his selfless lifestyle and team work in the areas within the Afigya Sekyere Constituency, the area where he was born and had his basic and secondary school education will speak for itself during the upcoming April 25, 2020 parliamentary primaries.

“I think our constituency deserves better representation. An MP must be accessible and ears to the constituents whose aspirations must reflect our presentation in parliament and for that matter the laws parliament makes,” he said.

Source: peacefmonline.com