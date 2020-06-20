1 hour ago

Sarah Adwoa Safo has won the slot for the 2020 NPP Dome Kwabenya Parliamentary Candidatue

The Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party Yaw Buaben Asamoah has retained his position as the party’s candidate for the Adentan constituency come December.

Though results haven’t been received from all 12 electoral areas, Buaben Asamoah polled 422 votes with the closest contender Emmanuel Kwesi Mantey pulling 217 votes.

Critics including pollster Ben Ephson have in the run-up to today’s primaries maintained that the lawmaker would lose.

In the Okaikoi South, Ahmed Arthur has lost the seat to Darkoa Newman while in the Dome Kwabenya constituency, Adwoa Safo has retained the seat beating Mike Oquaye Junior.

The Incumbent MP, Ahmed Arthur polled 327 votes while Darkoa Newman 440 votes to clinch the seat from the incumbent.

Another contender Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori-Atta polled only 21 votes to place in a distant third.