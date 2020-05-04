1 hour ago

Our attention has been drawn to a false publication in a newspaper called The Ghanaian Publisher with the caption on its banner headline “Oquaye’s Son Is After My Life- Adwoa Safo”.

We wish to state clearly that, the said publication is false and must be treated with the contempt it deserves. Some unscrupulous people have resorted to using social media as well as print and electronic media to denigrate the name of the Oquaye’s as far as this Parliamentary Election is concerned in Dome Kwabenya Constituency of the New Patriotic Party.

The said publication which was read to the listeners of Peace FM radio network this morning in their newspaper review (in local language twi) by one of the reviewers said supporters of Oquaye Junior had besieged the house of the Constituency Chairman for NPP Dome Kwabenya and had arrived at the house with stones and clubs.

How can a scuffle which ensued at the house of the Chairman over a snatched album by a Supporter of Adwoa be construed as a threat to her life?

Does she live there?

Was her name mentioned?

When the scuffle broke out was there a threat on anyone’s life.

Did the album snatcher not say to the Regional police commander that he took the album to the Chairman’s house after he snatched it?

If this is so then when did this connection emanate from one whole week after incident?

This is propaganda, pure and simple.

We wish also to inform our Cherished Polling Station Executives and the general public that, Oquaye Junior has not tasked any of his supporters nor would ever task any of his supporters to besiege the Constituency Chairman’s residence nor any other person to cause mayhem. The supporters went there because they were told the snatcher has taken the album to Chairman’s house, they did not go to look for the MP.

We are much aware of how some unscrupulous people would go about and fabricate falsehood information for people to believe whereas there is none as such. This seems a ploy to create sympathy for votes and to seek campaign funds, according to Mr. Ntim Gyakari of Dome Kwabenya.

We would again reiterate our unalloyed assurance to all Polling Station Executives of our commitment to do Politics of Real Issues as far as our Constituency Parliamentary Primary Election is a concern in Dome Kwabenya.

We would not be deterred away from any Childish and Communist Inferior Propaganda from unscrupulous people. Our quest to fight for Polling Station Executives to liberate them from the challenges they are facing is Essentially Critical and our CORE MANDATE as well and we shall execute same for all to be happy.

The Battle Still Continues To Be That Of The Almighty God/Allah.

Issued By:

The Communication Directorate

For M.A.N.N.Y.O.-2020