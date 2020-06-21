2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has lamented at the lack of observance for COVID-19 safety protocols at the just held primary election of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a Facebook post on Saturday, June 21, 2020, the legislator, while empathizing with some of his colleagues in the House who took part in the elections and lost, admonished that “COVID-19 protocols could have been better respected” by the party.

According to him, activists and officials of the ruling NPP party appear to have a different set of rules from everybody else with regards to adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

“Also, COVID-19 protocols could have been better respected. It shouldn’t be made to appear that ruling party activists have a different set of rules from everybody else. Looking forward to an uplifting parliamentary campaign of ideas,” Okedzeto Ablakwa said.

Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) in a statement on May 21, 2020, said it was putting in place measures that will ensure the safety of electorates during the 2020 elections.

But yesterday’s NPP primaries sought to have given a glimpse of what is to come in the general elections in December with zero to little adherence for social distancing protocols in some electorates.

Delegates of the NPP yesterday, June 20, 2020, voted to elect parliamentary candidates for 168 constituencies. The exercise is the second phase after the first phase of the primaries came off in September 2019 in constituencies with no sitting Members of Parliament.

See Okudzeto Ablakwa's post below:

Quite a tsunami for incumbent MPs.

While empathizing with colleagues in the House, what does this say about the...

Posted by Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa on Saturday, 20 June 2020

Ghanaweb