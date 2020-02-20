1 hour ago

Five members of parliament from the Eastern Region will run opposed on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party in its upcoming primaries on April 25.

A release signed by the regional secretary, Jeff Konadu confirmed no individuals had filed to contest these sitting MP’s as at close of nomination on February 20.

Those confirmed to run opposed are Okere MP, Dan Botwe, Abetifi MP, Bryan Yaw Acheampong,Ofoase-Ayirebi MP, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Upper Manya Krobo MP, Joseph Tetteh and Asene Manso Akroso MP, George Kwame Aboagye.

The statement further said “At the close of nominations on Thursday 20-02-2020, 79 aspirants filed their nominations to contest as parliamentary candidates in the upcoming primaries in the 27 constituencies in the Eastern Region.

The following is the breakdown and details for each constituency:

Five (5) Constituencies have only 1 aspirant each (unopposed)

There are Seven (7) Constituencies with 2 candidates each

There are Five (5) Constituencies with 3 candidates each

There are 6 Constituencies with 4 candidates each

Three (3) Constituencies with 5 candidates each and

One (1) Constituency with 6 candidates.

Akuapem South

1. O B Amoah

2. Barifi Opare Addo

3. Eric Samuel Annor

4. Kwame Ofori Gyau

Akuapem North

1. Dr. William Adjei Twumasi

2. Philip Addison

3. Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei

Okere

1. Daniel Botwe

New Juabeng North

1. Kwesi Boateng Adjei

2. Sampson Kwasi Annor

New Juabeng South

1. Mark Assibey –Yeboah

2. Micheal Okyere Baafi

Suhum

1. Kwadjo Asante

2. Frederick Opare- Ansah

Upper Manya Krobo

1. Joseph Tetteh

Atiwa East

1. Eric Ofori Agyarko

2. Kafui Cudjoe Amega

3. Dr. Baning Darko

4. Adade Wiredu

5. Abena Osei Asare

Atiwa West

1. Dr. Samuel Owusu Akyem

2. Akwasi Amoako Atta

Fanteakwa North

1. Moro Sakyiama Yakubu

2. Freeman Ofori Agyarko

3. Kwabena Amankwa Asiamah

Fanteakwa South

1. Kofi Okyere Agyakum

2. Daniel Amaning Danquah

3. Eric Nimako Twum

Abuakwa North

1. Kofi Obeng Mensah

2. Kay Amoah Jnr

3. Nana Serwa Acheampong

4. Gifty Twum Ampofo

Abuakwa South

1. Samuel Atta Akyea

2. Gloria Ofori Boadu

Abetifi

1. Bryan Acheampong

Mpreaso

1. Seth K Acheampong

2. Davis Ansah Opoku

Nkawkaw

1. Eric Kwakye Darfour

2. Kwabena Adusa Okerchiri

3. Seth Adjei Baah

4. David Asante Boateng

5. Joyce Opoku Boateng

6. Frempong Joseph

Abrem

1. Frank Mireku Ahemah

2. Daniel Kwadwo Afrifa

3. John Osei Frempong

Asene-Manso-Akroso

1. George Kwame Aboagye

Akim Achease

1. Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo

2. Samuel Okyere Donkor

3. Emmanuel Brako

4. Robert Kwasi Amoah

Akim Swedru

1. Dr. Oppong Adabo

2. Kennedy Osei Nyarko

Akim Oda

1. Alexander Akwasi Acquah

2. William Agyapong Quaittoo

3. Richard Asante Bediako

4. Edward Kwaku Aboagye

Ofoase-Ayirebi

1. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Lower West Akim

1. Gifty Klenam Kekeli

2. Kwabena Sintim Aboagye

3. Kwabena Nkansah Asamoah

4. Kwadwo Odame Antwi

5. Charles Acheampong

Kade

1. Eric Ntiri Mensah

2. Dickson Akwasi Yeboah

3. Ohemeng Kwabena Tinyase

4. Kofi Ntow Kwaning

5. Alexander Kwadwo Agyare

Akwatia

1. Bernard Owiredu Donkor

2. Ernest Kumi

3. Mercy Adu-Gyemfi

4. Robert Boateng Ampretwum

Ayensuano

1. Adwoa Asiedua

2. Tetteh Mark Reidolf

3. Josephine Awuku Ansaa

4. Samuel Aye-Paye

Nsawam-Aduagyire

1. Frank Annor-Dompreh

2. David Adu Tutu Jnr

3. Afua Kyerewa Nyantakyi

........Signed.........

Jeff Konadu Addo

Regional Secretary

Source: myjoyonline.com