3 hours ago

A defeated aspirant in the just-ended primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken back his donation of 250 bicycles made to delegates and party executives.

Eric Amankwa Blay who was said to have given the bicycles to the delegates before the June 20 primaries, was said to have campaigned vigorously across the length and breadth of the constituency.

That, however, did not reflect in the outcome of the primaries in his area.

Running against the incumbent Member of Parliament, Abena Duruwa Mensah, Mr. Blay gained 44 votes, while his opponent secured 389 to seal a resounding victory.

Explaining the rationale for taking back the donated bicycles from the delegates after his defeat, a disappointed Amankwa Blay told Adom Online; “I’m not taking back the money but as for the bicycles, I need them back."

Aside from the GH¢300 unit cost of the bicycles, Blay claims he shared a cash amount of GH¢200 and GH¢500 to each delegate and constituency executive to endorse his candidature but they failed to do so.

He added that failure to endorse his candidature means the delegates did not appreciate the bicycles.

Some delegates and polling station executives reacting to the move said they were disappointed the donated bicycles were taken back by Blay and his supporters.

NPP secretary of Assin North Constituency, Emmanuel Asamoah said the leadership of the party will soon meet defeated Blay to find an amicable solution.

Ghanaweb