A disqualified New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for the Saboba Constituency in the Northern Region, has appealed to his supporters to desist from acts that could create disunity in the party, due to his exclusion from the primaries.

Mr. Emmanuel Mawanye Kotin said although some senior officers within the party have revealed to him that those who schemed to get him disqualified came to meet him [Kotin] in the party, he will remain resolute and wouldn’t do anything to harm the fortunes of the party in the Konkomba land.

In a post on his Facebook page Friday, to defuse the seemingly tension and threats due to his disqualification, the Peacebuilder and Security Analyst, urged his supporters not to temper with the party office but rather thank God for how far He has brought them all.

Emmanuel Kotin was seeking to unseat Charles Binipom Bintim, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Saboba constituency in the upcoming primaries slated for April 25, 2020.

Read his full unedited post below:

It’s with a graceful heart that I thank Almighty God and my legion of supporters in saboba and beyond for your love and sacrifice for the party and me. We have worked hard, went through vetting and balloted, but for personal interest, someone thinks he is so powerful but God reign supreme.

Yes! I have been disqualified from contesting the NPP primaries because of personal interest but that is not the end of the world. I urge calm in saboba and want to emphasize to my supporters via the conference call we had not to touch the party office and rather gather to Jubilate and thank God for how far he has brought us. May God deliver us from unforgiven spirit in Konkomba NPP politicians.

If indeed, you supported me because of what I can do for Konkombas and Kikpakpaln, please and please maintain the peace and order in saboba as the future is always unknown.

I want to thank and assure senior officers of the party who spoke with me that I am a grassroots person and many of those scheming to get me disqualified came to meet me in the party. But for the love of the party I remain resolute and wouldn’t do anything to harm the fortunes of the party in the Konkomba land. Except that we Konkombas in NPP has a long way to go if indeed our interest in politics is to develop the human capital of our people and attract development to our area.

Bringing soldiers to saboba to suppress the will of the people is not the solution as those powers belong to the same people you are suppressing.

Long live NPP

Long Konkombas

Long live Ghana