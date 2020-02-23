1 hour ago

Parliamentary hopeful for the Tema East Constituency, Mr. Benjamin Ashittey, has exposed incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Hon Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, of claiming credit for projects he has neither funded nor completed.

According to Ben Ashittey, the MP has failed to bring development to the constituency and now claiming credit for projects some state agencies intend to execute for the chiefs and people of Tema Newtown.

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has settled on April 25, 2020, as the date to hold parliamentary primaries in all the 169 constituencies where the party has sitting MPs to elect its parliamentary candidates for the 2020 general elections.

The party will equally hold its 2020 presidential primaries on the same date.

In a communiqué sighted by Ghanaguardian.com, Mr. Ashittey accused the incumbent MP of desperately taking credit for himself in his bid to outsmart the delegates to vote for him to run for the Tema East seat for another term.

“We gave someone our mandate to bring development to us. Unfortunately, he has failed us as we had expected. In a bid to hoodwink voters in another election year, we have seen over the last few days that he is desperately claiming credit for projects some state agencies intend to execute for chiefs and people of Tema Newtown”, portions of his message read.

Ben Ashittey, however, pleaded with the delegates to vote for him and reject the MP in the upcoming primaries as according to him, he is the messiah of the people of Tema East.

“Dear delegates reject the FAILED MP in the upcoming Parliamentary Primaries. I Ben Ashittey care for the youth, I care for the aged, I'm your Messiah, vote for Ben Ashittey”, the message added.

The Tema-based successful businessman has filed nomination forms and ready for a showdown with the Deputy Transport Minister, who is seeking re-election.

This is the second time Mr Benjamin Ashittey is contesting the parliamentary primaries in the Tema East constituency.