1 hour ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary hopeful for Dome Kwabenya Constituency says he is still ‘fighting’ for the position and has not withdrawn from the contest as been widely circulated.

Dr. Mike Oquaye Jnr. called on all party supporters to disregard claims that he has stepped aside in their party’s pending parliamentary primaries in a statement copied to Peacefmonline.com and signed by his communications directorate.

In the wake of the novel Coronavirus scourge and the lockdown imposed on some areas in the country, the ruling NPP, earlier this week, announced suspension of the initially scheduled April 25 nationwide primaries for constituencies with sitting MPs.

In the said statement, the High Commissioner to India's Communications Team described the false information circulating on social media about his purported withdrawal from contesting the incumbent, Adwoa Safo, as something “borne out of fear and panic”, and vowed that their candidate will be part of the contest when a new date is announced by the hierarchy of the party.

“We assure all that, per the directives coming from the National Secretariat of our Great Party, we still remain bold, confident and resolute that when all is set and a new date, day, time and venue is communicated from national, we shall be in and God Willing win the race,” portions of the statement read.

Read below full statement…

Our attention has been drawn to information being circulated on social media platforms purporting that HE Michael Aaron Nii Nortey Yaw Oquaye who is contesting the Internal Parliamentary Primary Election for Dome Kwabenya Constituency has withdrawn from the said election race.

We wish to inform all Polling Station Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, Council of Elders, Patrons, Disciplinary Committee Members, Constituency Executives, the Constituency Parliamentary Election Committee and the general public that our Candidate has not withdrawn from the said elections as it is being falsely peddled around by some unscrupulous people.

We assure all that, per the directives coming from the National Secretariat of our Great Party, we still remain bold, confident and resolute that when all is set and a new date, day, time and venue is communicated from national, we shall be in and God Willing win the race.

For now, let us all remain calm and wait on our National leaders in charge of conducting this election to come out with a new road map.

Let us not forget to STAY HOME and STAY SAFE as well.

God Bless Us All.

Issued By The Communications Directorate For M.A.N.N.Y.Oquaye - 2020