The Member of Parliament for Nkawkaw who doubles as the Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour on Saturday stormed the office of Nkawkaw based Agoo FM over allegations of sabotaging the redevelopment of Nkawkaw Sports Stadium.

Lawyer Joyce Opoku Boateng, a Deputy CEO of the Middle Belt Development Authority contesting the Nkawkaw Parliamentary Primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) announced in 2019 that “Gh¢ 2 million has been approved for a start even though we know it cost so much and so we will tackle it in faces. The first face will include developing the park, the VIP, popular stand and a few others including rehabilitation of the dressing room”.

Many months after this announcement, the project has not started. The Nkawkaw Constituency Secretary of the NPP, Andy Ameyaw who has declared support for the incumbent MP, on Saturday described as deceptive the claim by the Deputy CEO.

In a rebuttal during live studio interview, Lawyer Joyce Opoku Boateng said the commencement of the project is delaying due to sabotage by some individuals with parochial political interest.

The Nkawkaw MP, Eric Kwakye Darfour not happy by the insinuations by his contender, dashed to Agoo FM’s office with his two henchmen in an attempt to forcefully enter into the studio.

“The regional Minister also walked in wanting to be given the opportunity to speak on the radio. I approached to welcome him at the reception whiles they wanted to force their way into the studio. So one of his guys said I’m trying to prevent a whole Minister from entering, and I told him to respect my office. The scene wasn’t nice, I led them to the marketing department to offer them a seat but he refused to sit insisting that we should give him the opportunity to go to the studio”. Ebenezer Kojo Nyavor producer of the show told Starr FM.

He added “the MP doesn’t understand why the woman said some people are sabotaging the process so she wants her to mention a name. But the temperature was not right for us to allow him to go to the studio. The MP was angry. He even refused to sit when we offered him a Chair. After consultations, we informed him an opportunity will be given at the right time for him to respond to all issues”.

Few hours after the incident, the Minister of Youth and Sports Isaac Kwame Asiamah, appeared in Nkawkaw to hold a Press Conference refuting claims by the Deputy CEO of the Middle Belt Authority.

The incumbent Member of Parliament, Eric Kwakye Darfour is keenly being contested in the Parliamentary Primaries by two former MPs for the area -Seth Agyei Baa and Okechire Adusei as well as three others- Joyce Opoku Boateng (Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Middle Belt Authority), David Asante Boateng (Managing Director of Ghana Publishing Company) and Joseph Frimpong a Business Man.

The Nkawkaw seat has been one of the strongholds of the NPP since 1992 though in 2008 the party lost it to an Independent candidate, Seth Agyei Baa, who eventually joined the NPP.