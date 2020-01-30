2 hours ago

A group of delegates in Bantama constituency in the Ashanti region has bought Parliamentary Primaries nomination forms on behalf of the deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso Boakye, to contest the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency Daniel Okyem Aboagye.

Three separate polling stations executives stormed the Bantama New Patriotic Party (NPP) office Tuesday, January 28, 2020, to buy the forms with each holding a bank draft of two thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS2,000.00).

This compelled the constituency executives led by the chairman to hold a closed door meeting with the leadership of the groups where he explains to them why he can’t sell three forms to three groups from supposed same person’s camp.

However, after the closed door meeting, they compromised for North Suntreso polling station executives and delegates to buy the forms on behalf of the deputy Chief of staff at the office of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking to Ultimate FM’s Isaac Bediako, Chairman of North Suntreso polling station, William Osei Boadu, who picked the forms on behalf of Francis Asenso Boakye said, the incumbent MP for the constituency has failed to meet their expectations in the social contract they signed with him after voting out Kwabena Kokofu in 2016 parliamentary primaries, hence, the need to bring in a new person with truck record to effect positive change in the constituency.

“I’m very grateful to represent my electorate to pick the parliamentary primaries forms on behalf of deputy Chief of Staff Hon. Francis Asenso Boakye. We constitute 11 electoral areas. I choose to pick the forms because Asenso Boakye has done unamused work in Bantama constituency in general. In North Suntreso where I serve the party as polling station chairman, our roads were in very deplorable state but now we can boast of good roads through his support and connections in government”, he spoke with joy.

He also revealed several members of the constituency have gained employment in government and other companies, while several students have also secured scholarships to further their education, at the tertiary institutions to PhD levels both in Ghana and abroad.

“Currently many people from this constituency have been given scholarships to further their education in tertiary institutions to pursues, Masters, PhD among others, while some of the people have also secured jobs in government and other private entities. So after checking all these personal contribution from the deputy Chief of staff, we believe he will be able to address some of the challenges facing our people in this constituency that’s why we are calling on him to come and lead us into elections 2020 and also represent the interest of Bantama in Parliament. If we compare him to our present MP Daniel Okyem Aboagye, it’s fair enough to say Asenso is the right person who can serve the interest of Bantama constituency and that’s why we have declared our support for him”, he disclosed.

Ultimate Fm’s news checks revealed the deputy Chief of staff will arrive in Kumasi on Thursday for the group to present the forms to him at his family house.

However, it’s not clear when the incumbent MP, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, will show up to pick his forms.

