1 hour ago

Prominent media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has reacted to a post on X in which the flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Afriyie Akoto claims that he is the right person to be given the nod to lead the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

According to him, he has what it takes to help the NPP break the eight-year term in office as government which the party has never been able to achieve in its history.

The post was shared on X by the broadcaster Serwaa Amihere, where she quoted Dr. Afryie Akoto as saying, "I am capable of breaking the 8 in the 2024 election."

In response to the post, Nana Aba Anamoah sarcastically remarked that Dr. Afriyie Akoto isn't as likely to break an 8 as the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC).

“He [Afriyie Akoto] is not PRESEC to break any 8.”

It will be recalled that PRESEC won its eighth trophy in the National Science and Maths Quiz after overcoming stiff competition from Achimota Senior High School and Opoku Ware Senior High School (OWASS).

The NPP primaries is scheduled for November 4, 2023.

The four persons vying for the presidential slot are the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, former MP for Mampong Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former agric minister, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie.

View the post below