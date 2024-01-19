51 minutes ago

An aspirant in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries for Ayawaso Central, Moses Abor, has lodged a formal complaint against the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.

He has accused Mr. Quartey of orchestrating a plan to manipulate the upcoming election through the deployment of unauthorized security personnel.

In a complaint submitted to the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Abor, the former NPP Greater Accra Youth Organiser, claims Henry Quartey intends to deploy “illegal security personnel” to influence the poll in his favor.

He alleged that, Mr. Quartey plans to use both private security and personnel from the Ghana Police Service who purportedly owe allegiance to him.

According to Abor’s allegations, the objective of deploying these personnel is to intimidate and harass delegates perceived to be his supporters on the voting day, scheduled for Saturday, January 27.

He has therefore called on the IGP to “to take a special interest in the elections of Ayawaso Central and deploy professional police personnel to the venue on the voting day to avoid clashes and ensure the election is free and fair”.

Below is Moses Abor’s full statement.

I am Moses Abor, an aspiring Member of Parliament in the Ayawaso Central Constituency (hereinafter referred to as “Constituency”) and I refer to the above subject matter.

My attention has been drawn to the fact that the Greater Accra Regional Minister and Member of Parliament of the Ayawaso Central Constituency. Hon. Henry Quartey, who is also a candidate in the upcoming parliamentary primaries in the same constituency, intends to use illegal security personnel to disrupt the election process on the 27th of January, 2024 to his favour.

Amongst other things, the Greater Accra Regional Minister intends to employ private security personnel and personnel from the Ghana Police Service who owes allegiance to him to intimidate and harass delegates whom he perceives as my supporters on the said day. I also have information that during counting, he intends to unleash hooligans to snatch ballot papers and possibly burn them to halt the process if it goes otherwise.

Together with my team, we have intercepted a grand agenda by the Regional Minister to stuff the ballot boxes with his thumb printed ballot papers when voting is ongoing. As law abiding citizens, we do not intend to take the law into our own hands.

We therefore petition the Inspector General of Police (IGP), to take a special interest in the elections of Ayawaso Central and deploy professional police personnel to the venue on the voting day to avoid clashes and ensure the election is free and fair.