49 minutes ago

NPP Member of Parliament for Essikado- Ketan Constituency and Minister of Railways, Hon Joe Ghartey, caused a stir in his constituency when he arrived in a public transport, popularly known as ‘Trotro’, at the Kingstel hotel in Takoradi for parliamentary primaries vetting.

He told Peacefmonline.com that he had no option after his driver delayed to pick him up for the vetting on a scheduled time.

The ‘People’s MP’ as affectionately called in his constituency was warmly welcome by party activists, later said; “I will do it again and again when I have the opportunity to.”

“The feeling was great and I interacted with the people to clear the perception that MPs cannot be approached. My doors are always opened for all.”

“MPs must always respect the people who voted for them,” He advised

Joe Ghartey who is an indigene of Essikado in the Western Region has been a Member of Parliament for the NPP in the constituency five times as an unopposed candidate.

Many believe his hard work in the constituency has been incredible – hence, he has been ‘gifted’ the constituency to ensure development.

peacefmonline.com