1 hour ago

MP for Suhum, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante says he will make the New Patriotic Party (NPP) more attractive in the constituency until members of the opposition National Democratic (NDC) dump their party and join the elephant family.

According to him, he is seeking re-election to enable him to undertake more developmental projects in the constituency.

Since he became the MP, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante has supervised major developmental projects within the Suhum constituency which includes health, education and roads.

Addressing NPP delegates over the weekend in Suhum, he noted that his assumption as the MP for the area has yielded good results within the last 3 years.

He therefore pleaded with the delegates to give him another mandate to serve his people in order to complete the ongoing projects in the Suhum constituency.