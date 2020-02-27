48 minutes ago

The NPP parliamentary primaries is sure going to be very absorbing and action-packed come this April.

One constituency of keen interest that promises fireworks will be Assin Central in the Central Region, as one Eric Kwadwo Baidoo, an indigene of the area, has vowed to unseat the incumbent and longest serving MP of the area, Honorable Kennedy Agyapong.

He has picked and filed his nomination form to contest for the forthcoming parliamentary primaries in the area.

Mr. Eric Kwadwo Baidoo has promised mouthwatering projects in the constituency when given the nod to represent the people of Assin Central in parliament.

He [Eric Kwadwo Baidoo] is said to be already causing ‘fear and panic’ as many in the constituency believe he can dethrone the outspoken Kennedy Agyapong who has never really had a dogged contest over the years during the party’s primaries.

Even before the contest begins, there are reports of attempts to curtail Mr Baidoo's ambition as plans are afoot to frustrate his dreams of becoming an MP.

This has led to demonstrations in the constituency by some elements - alleged to be orchestrated by the aspirant - dead set against Kennedy Agyapong who they claim must allow a fair contest in the upcoming primaries.

Speaking on the issue on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, Mr. Eric Kwadwo Baidoo strongly denied hiring the youth to protest.

He told host Kwesi Aboagye that “I am not aware of the demonstration and did not hire anyone to demonstration against on my behalf.”

According to him, “Nothing can stop me from contesting the primaries because I am well known in the constituency, I vote here all the time and very active in constituency events over the years.”

Well, so far, he sounds very optimistic of causing an upset by winning the primaries, but only time will tell.

About Mr. Eric Kwadwo Baidoo

Mr Baidoo holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from KNUST and a Master of Business (MBA) degree in Finance and Accounting from Howard University in Washington DC. which is categorised among “R2: Doctoral Universities in the USA. Currently he is working on a second Master’s degree at Harvard University in Strategic Management and International Business. His professional experience has had him overseeing multiple manufacturing operations in Asia, Europe and America.

In an exclusive interview with Gncnews.com, My Baidoo stated that his background in Engineering and Manufacturing as well as Senior Management, positions him as the best candidate to help develop the area through industrialization. He came back home to find his friends and loved ones he grew up with who did not have the privilege of living outside Assin community asking for hand downs to put food on the table for themselves and their families which he found unacceptable. “In that, if I had not left Assin, I probably would have been in the same muddle as my brothers and sisters I left behind and asking for hand downs.”

He further asserted that Assin Central community is a dignified one who would want to go out and earn a decent living wage for themselves, proudly go home to the satisfaction of themselves and their families after a hard day’s work rather than ask for hand downs due to the high rate of unemployment. “Assin doesn’t need hand downs, they need a helping hand up for them to stand on their own two feet. it should not be a curse to live in Assin Central, it is not right, it is not ok, It is better to teach each other how to fish, rather than feed fish”, he said.

Source: peacefmonline.com