3 hours ago

Ghana’s High Commissioner of India, Mike Oquaye Jnr has picked nomination forms to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primaries for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency.

Some delegates in support of the lawyer’s bid for the constituency’s seat ahead of the 2020 elections, picked the forms Thursday, February 6, on his behalf.

Mr Oquaye Jnr, according to his supporters, has demonstrated commitment as the “man of the people and the grassroots saviour” who possesses the competence to see to the uplifting of the Dome Kwabenya constituency and its environs.

The campaign team for the diplomat, however, expressed appreciation to the delegates for their unwavering confidence reposed in him to help the party retain the seat in the upcoming election and also the holistic development of the party.

Mr Oquaye Jnr’s campaign team also appealed to delegates to share in the dream, by joining the train towards becoming the next parliamentary candidate for the Dome Kwabenya.

The governing NPP goes to the polls on April 25 in all the 169 constituencies where the party has sitting Members of Parliament to elect its parliamentary candidates for the 2020 general elections.

Mike Oquaye Jnr is likely to face stiff competition as he may come up against the incumbent and Minister of State in Charge of Public Procurement, Sarah Adwoa Safo, who is yet to pick her nomination forms in a bid for possible re-election.

Source: myjoyonline.com