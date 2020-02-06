1 hour ago

The member of Parliament (MP) for Offinso South constituency in the Ashanti region, Hon Ben Abdalla Bandah says he is optimistic delegates will maintain him in the upcoming Parliamentary primaries.

Hon Bandah made the comments after picking nomination forms on Tuesday at the Constituency party Office to declare his intention to contest the Offinso South seat for the third time.

Speaking in an interview with a local radio station, Time FM, he lauded the constitutional laid down guidelines which provide equal opportunity to all eligible party members to pick forms to contest him in the primaries.

The MP who doubles as Chairman on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs says his cordial relationship with the delegates and his quota towards the party's administration, guarantees him a hands-down victory.

He said, his nomination had been inspired by the people, adding that the delegates who have supported him since 2008, have no reason to reject him this time around.

So far, three (3) persons have officially picked their nomination forms to run for the Offinso South seat.

The aspirants are namely: Mr .I.Y Opoku who is the Ag. Managing Director for Quality Control of Ghana Cocoa Board, Mr Desmond Chris Appiah, Chief Sustainability and Resilience Advisor to the Mayor of Accra and the C40 City Advisor and the incumbent MP, Ben Abdalla Bandah.

Story by: Kaakyire Kwasi Afari (Time FM - Offinso, Ksi)