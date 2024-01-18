41 minutes ago

Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo‘s main contender in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries, Mike Ocquaye Jnr has expressed strong confidence about his victory.

According to him, his election as the 2024 parliamentary candidate will complete the sacking process of Miss Safo.

“The Majority caucus in Parliament was seeking for Adwoa Safo’s seat to be declared vacant and the hope was that there will be a by-election but that didn’t happen.

“President Akufo-Addo made a decision on her likewise the NPP so the onus now lies on Dome-Kwabenya constituents to complete the sacking process through their vote,” he stated.

He made these comments on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, stating he has the support of some NPP bigwigs.

The Free Zones Authority CEO however refrained from making the names of the bigwigs public.

“The constituency Chairman told me in 2020 there were calls for him to do everything possible to ensure continuity but now the same people are telling him that Mike Ocquaye Jnr must come.

“Out of about 10 bigwigs, 7 have called to declared their support. The remaining three are people I haven’t met so the odds are in my favour,” he added.

NPP will hold its primaries for its 174 constituencies with representation in Parliament on January 27.

Dr Ocquaye Jnr will face off Adwoa Safo and a new contender, Lawyer Sheela Sakyi Oppong in the primaries.