2 hours ago

The Ashanti Regional Office of the New Patriotic Party has distanced itself from the protectionist declarations of its Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako ahead of the party’s April Parliamentary Primaries.

The party chairman otherwise known in political lines as Chairman Wontumi has publicly charged delegates to throw their weight behind some sitting members of parliament causing apprehensions in some constituencies.

Addressing the sod cutting for some roads in Atwima Mponua for instance, Mr Wuntomi warned delegates in the region from voting out any sitting Member of Parliament who holds a ministerial position.

He charged delegates to vote for Isaac Esiama insisting he will sit with anyone who intends contesting for the parliamentary candidature to settle him or her out of the race.

Party executives and some traditional authorities in the Offinso South Constituency last Thursday held a press conference to condemn the subtle attempt to have their Member of Parliament Ben Abdela Banda goes unopposed.

A demonstration disallowed by the police was slated to take place in the constituency of the Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu today Monday as the protestors insist they have leads to suggest that there are plans to make the Suame Legislator who is seeking a seventh term in parliament stands unopposed.

Speaking on the Ultimate Breakfast Show; the Ashanti Region Secretary of the NPP, Sam Pyne pointed out that the party has not made any resolution on either supporting any Member of Parliament to win their primaries or to stand unopposed.

He contended that the move contradicts the party’s laid down rules of engagement and can at best, be the individual position of the party’s regional chairman.

He stated, “They are matters that are being expressed by people but the New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti region has not taken any official decision on this. Again, on matters concerning parliamentary primaries, the ultimate decision is at the national executive committee so even if somebody goes somewhere advocating for someone, that is a different matter.”

Meanwhile, political science academic with the KNUST Mohammed Abass is warning of dire consequences of factionalism and lines of dissention if the party chairman does not desist from his utterances.

He observed that even if Mr. Antwi Boasiako holds strong views of maintaining the most experienced of brains in parliament, a party chair should be seen to show maturity in championing ideas and not personalities