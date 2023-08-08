2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapem South Osei Bonsu Amoah has endorsed Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s candidacy to lead the governing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 general elections.

He said the mood and the harmony within his constituency show clearly it is Dr Bawumia the party needs to retain power.

Addressing party faithful on Monday, August 7, during Dr Bawumia’s campaign visit to his constituency, he said he and his executives will not disappoint him.

According to him, they will ensure that Dr Bawumia tops the August 26 Special Delegates Conference votes.

“Now the time has come again for us to elect the next flagbearer for our great party and you (party faithful) are sending me as your MP and our constituency chairman to go to Koforidua to elect the five that will proceed to the main elections and mostly elect the one that will lead.”

“But if I look at the energy, the zeal, the chemistry and preparations and all that is ongoing, the message you have given to us is to go and elect Dr Bawumia.”

“So we will not disappoint you and on August 26, the news will not be that only Akuapem South elected Dr Bawumia but the whole of Ghana,” he said.

Already, other bigwigs within the party, have endorsed Dr Bawumia’s candidature for the flagbearer position.

Okere MP and current Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Daniel Botwe is among these persons.

He insisted that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was the best strategic choice for the NPP in the 2024 elections.

Dan Botwe made this declaration during a gathering of party members in Okere on Sunday, August 6.

Reflecting on his extensive experience within the party, Mr Botwe emphasised his deep knowledge of the NPP and its key figures.

“When it comes to the future of our beloved country, Ghana, the NPP is the only party that can guarantee progress,” Dan Botwe declared, rallying the crowd.”

“After much thoughtful consideration and careful analysis, I am confident that the best strategic decision for the NPP is to elect Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as our flagbearer,” Botwe asserted, prompting applause from the attendees.

He further highlighted what he said was Bawumia’s record of competence and unwavering loyalty to the NPP as the reasons behind his choice.

Source: citifmonline