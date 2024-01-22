21 minutes ago

Residents of Oforikrom in Kumasi are pleading with NPP delegates to support Claudia Abena Lumor Kwarteng in the forthcoming primaries so that she can advance to become the next Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency.

As per the residents, they hold hope that the businesswoman and CEO of Glitz Africa, upon becoming an MP, will improve people's lives and introduce developmental projects in the constituency.

They added that although Mrs. Cluadia Lumor hasn't been elected to the legislature, she has started a few policies that have raised the citizens' level of living.

The inhabitants listed the main areas Claudia has studied as being health, agriculture, education, sports, and skill development, and they think she will do more if elected as the MP for the Oforikrom constituency.

Having been born and raised in the Oforikrom Municipality, Claudia stated during a recent interaction with the constituents that her motivation to run for the seat stems from her love for the area.

The parliamentary aspirant said the progress of constituency was dear to her heart and that she would be the right person to give them the development when given the opportunity by party delegates.

“I have lobbied and supported the constituency with several developments, and with the character and maturity I've built for myself over the years if our MP is not going again, I know I will be able to bring a lot of developments and unity to the community,” she stated.

She said she had already secured several developmental projects for the youth in Oforikrom constituency and some of the projects she mentioned included, astroturf in Kotei, a football academy, renovation of schools in the municipality, a medical support system in the area and support towards the building of NPP's Oforikrom office.

Claudia Lumor said many of the people in the area were engaged in business and it was one of her priorities to boost entrepreneurship through lobbying for business incentives for the people and improving the business activities in the area, to enhance their economic livelihood.

Describing herself as “a solution-driven leader”, Claudia indicated she was ready to serve them when given the nod, to propel the develop­ment of Oforikrom and the entire communities in the constituency.

She added she was committed and would continue to be committed to the party and her constituency to deliver to the good people of her constituency.

She further assured that under her leadership as MP for the area, she would sponsor and secure scholarship opportunities for brilliant students in the Constituency.

Lumor, 43, a publisher and founder of Kollage Media, expressed her commitment to the party and outlined her vision for the constituency.

In her pursuit to contribute to the political landscape, Lumor emphasized the importance of more women taking on active roles in politics. Despite her successful 13-year career in business, including founding Glitz Africa under Kollage Media, Lumor sees politics as an avenue to serve her constituents.

Lumor is facing four other male aspirants in the upcoming parliamentary primaries. She is tipped to win the slot after sitting MP Emmanuel Marfo joined the list of growing MPs in the Ashanti Region who did not seek re-election.

Appealing to delegates, she called for a more intentional approach in electing candidates who can lead the party to appreciate more votes for the NPP presidential candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Lumor also envisions a future where her leadership brings positive change and paves the way for more women to engage in politics.