1 hour ago

Ghanaian media personality and host of Entertainment Review on Peace FM, Kwesi Aboagye, has thrown his support for Bice Osei Kufour, popularly known as Obour, saying he will campaign for him in the upcoming parliamentary primaries for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), has filed for the contest, aspiring to become the parliamentary candidate for the Asante Akyem South Constituency in the Asante Region.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Obour on his Entertainment Review show Saturday, May 16, 2020, Kwesi Aboagye also declared support for actor, John Dumelo, aspiring to be Member of Parliament (MP), for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

According to Kwesi Aboagye, both Obour and John Dumelo are in the Creative Arts Industry and irrespective of their political affiliations, nothing can stop him [Aboagye] from campaigning for the two to win their seats.

"...I throw my support behind Obour and John Dumelo, they're our own and nothing can stop us from campaigning for anyone in the Creative Arts space irrespective of their stands in politics, whether NPP or NDC. Anyone who doesn't understand this can go and hug the transformer", said Kwesi Aboagye.

Currently, the party is devising any available means to conduct its primaries after it failed to conduct the elections on April 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.