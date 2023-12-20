5 hours ago

Some polling station executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have picked nomination forms for Kwesimintsim Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Prince Hamid Armah ahead of the party’s parliamentary primaries.

Joined by scores of supporters, the group numbering about 420 marched through the principal streets of Kwesimintsim to pick the nomination form at the party office on Wednesday.

The polling station executives managed to raise over GH¢38,000 to pay for the forms and filing fee in the absence of the MP.

They were led by the First Vice Constituency Chairman; Alfred Yeboah, and Second Vice Chairperson, Jane Duah.

Mr Yeboah emphasised the collective decision to rally behind Dr Prince Hamid Armah was in recognition of his good works and dedication.

“Dr Prince Hamid Armah is our Member of Parliament, and we, as delegates, recognize his remarkable achievements. We came together, picked, and filed the nomination forms to ensure he continues the excellent work.

“In every electoral area within the Kwesimintsim constituency, you can see what he has done and continues to do for us. So we the 420 polling station executives contributed and paid everything although Dr Prince Hamid Armah is not around. We were able to raise over GH¢38,000 to support our MP,” he stated.

Dr Armah, who is a first-time MP won the parliamentary primaries in June 2020 with 222 votes.

Former MP, Joe Mensah, who was seeking re-election obtained 167.

In the general election, Dr Armah won with about 12,000 votes more than all his opponents combined.

The constituents are optimistic he will retain the seat and continue with his good works.