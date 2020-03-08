5 hours ago

The search for Parliamentary candidates to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in upcoming 2020 general elections is ongoing and the party has already disqualified several aspirants who intended to run for their constituencies.

A lone aspirant contesting Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako Attah in the Atiwa West Constituency race in the upcoming NPP primaries has been disqualified by the party.

Dr Samuel Owusu Akyem reacting to the development in an interview with newsmen said he may seek redress with the party in his disqualification in due time.

“There are a lot of things I’m not happy about, but I want to first meet my people before I comment or make public my next line of action.” he said.

Meanwhile, all four aspirants contesting Abena Osei Asare in the Atiwa East constituency have been disqualified.

They are Ernest Adade Owiredu ,Kudjoe Amegah Kafui, Eric Agyarko, and Dr Benny Frank

The Regional executives are expected to brief the media at the Regional Coordinating Council in a short while.