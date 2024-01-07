5 hours ago

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jeff Konadu, has indicated that the party will unleash observers to monitor and record parliamentary aspirants who insult their opponents during campaigns.

According to him, the party will embark on this mission to avoid personal attacks and insults during the campaign period.

Jeff Konadu made the comments while addressing journalists after the vetting process held in Koforidua over the weekend.

So far, a total of 85 aspirants have been cleared out of the 94 individuals who showed interest in to contest in the upcoming primaries.

He explained that these observers will record and report all campaign activities without active participation.

He cautioned the aspirants against any move that will undermine the peace of the NPP as a group, stressing the importance of unity within the party.

He underscores the potential consequences of disrespectful campaigning, urging candidates to maintain cordial relationships for future collaboration.

He also encouraged candidates to enter into the campaign by presenting developmental plans rather than resorting to verbal attacks.

The NPP parliamentary primaries is slated for 27th January 2024.