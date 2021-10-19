46 minutes ago

18TH OCTOBER 2021

RE: NPP REGIONAL ORGANIZER ASSAULTS DAILY GUIDE JOURNALIST

The attention of the Eastern Regional Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been drawn to a publication in the media to the effect that, its Regional Organizer Mr. Kwame Appiah Kodua has assaulted a Daily Guide Reporter known as Daniel Bampoe during the just ended Eastern Regional Annual Delegates Conference at Kyebi.

The story indicates that Kwame Appiah Kodua slapped the said journalist.

The Eastern Regional Party wish to state emphatically that nothing of that sort happened and that the story is a fabrication, palpable lies aimed at ruining the success of the just ended conference to tarnish the hard won reputation of the Regional Organizer.

Facts:

The Eastern Regional Annual Delegates Conference was in two sessions. The first was the opening session opened to the media, party officials and delegates in the Eastern Region.

The Second session was the business session exclusively for delegates in the region. who proposed amendments and other party issues to be discussed.

It is instructive to note that, the MC for the occasion double as the Regional Organizer of the party Kwame Appiah Kodua publicly announced after the first session that all journalists were exempted from the second session.

He reiterated this instruction before the commencement of the second session and intermittently announced same.

Interestingly and for reasons best known to Daniel Bampoe who is not a party Communicator, Constituency or Regional Executive Member or officer nor a delegate sneaked into the second session, sat behind the area designated for Members of Parliament and covered his face with a hat. He sat secretly and kept glued to his phone.

Mr. Kwame Appiah Kodua spotted him and directed me the Director of Communications to walk him out of the auditorium since the business session wasn't open for the media.

We gently went close and advised him to leave the auditorium but he engaged in a confrontation with us, asking whether he was an alien to us.

The confrontation raised eyebrows and attracted Mr. Kodua to the scene who only came to caution Daniel Bampoe not to mal the beauty of the program and left to continue as the MC of the program.

The security personnel who was at the scene gently walked him (Daniel Bampoe) out of the conference hall, took his phone and ensured that he hasn't recorded the business session and later handed over the phone to him.

The Regional Party will like to state that, its Regional Organizer never extended even his finger towards the journalist, let alone slapping him.

It is important to note that, our Regional Organizer who is a friend of the Media in the Region has comported himself over the years and never has a single record of violence.

The incident happened in presence of the general public and that the party dares Daniel Bampoe to produce evidence of assault or witness to that effect or a doctor’s report of the said assault.

The Party is therefore, calling on the general public, media houses and well meaning Ghanaians to disregard the said publication and treat it with the contempt it deserves.

Source of Story

The fabricated publication as published on starfmonline and mybrytfmonline were ingineered by a disgruntled journalists known in the media circles as Kojo Ansah who was on government pay roll as Obed Annor during the John Mahama's NDC era has a personal score to settle with Kwame Appiah Kodua.

Kojo Ansah or Obed Annor was employed during the last NDC administration under Ayensuano District NADMO office drawing salary from government with no work done.

However, an audit report in 2018 revealed that Obed Annor and some few journalists and other NDC activists were on government pay roll but don't work.

Kwame Appiah Kodua who double as the Regional NADMO Director queried them, reassigned them to different Districts to ensure that they work in the interest of the Organisation but they declined to work and Continued to draw salary from the state.

As a result, the Regional Director of NADMO through the Director General of NADMO in accordance with rules of the organization revoked their appointments for absenting from work over the period.

The Pro-NDC journalist Obed Annor popularly known as Kojo Ansah has since been embittered and resolve to do everything within his might to bring down Kwame Appiah Kodua.

If the Journalist meant well and was determined to be professional, he should have at least, contacted Mr. Kodua for his side of the supposed story.

The party therefore, wish to advise our friends from the inky Fraternity to be professional and work in accordance with their professional code of ethics.

Let's not forget that, the New Patriotic Party is the only political Party and government in the history of Ghana that has carefully, worked towards the interest and protection of journalists.

Thank You.

Signed:

Regional Communication Director.

NPP Eastern Region

David Prah

0243536617