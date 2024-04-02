41 minutes ago

The Constituency Chairman for Ejisu in the Ashanti region, Mr Kofi Ampofo Agyapong, has been stopped from contesting the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ejisu.

The nominations were opened today, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, for interested members to pick forms to contest in the party primaries after the death of the MP for the area, John Kumah.

Despite the Constituency Chairman's initial interest in contesting the primaries, the former Majority Leader and MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, and the NPP's General Secretary, both influential figures, stepped in to persuade him to withdraw his candidacy.

Addressing the media today at the official opening of the nomination at the Ejisu Constituency Office, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly called Wontumi, confirmed the intervention.

He said if the chairman resigns to contest in the primaries, it will affect the party negatively in the constituency, especially as the party goes to the polls in December.