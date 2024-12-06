20 minutes ago

Stephen Ayesu Ntim, the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has praised the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, asserting that the party remains strong under his guidance.

In a recent address, Ntim highlighted the significant strides the NPP has made during Akufo-Addo’s tenure, emphasizing the growth and resilience of the party amidst numerous challenges.

Ntim noted that under Akufo-Addo’s leadership, the NPP has seen an unprecedented level of unity and success, both at the grassroots level and nationally.

The party has become a powerful force, attracting support from diverse sectors of the population, and is poised for continued dominance in the political landscape.

He also mentioned that Akufo-Addo’s vision and policies, such as the Free SHS initiative, the Planting for Food and Jobs program, and the industrialization drive, have solidified the NPP’s position as the party of progress.

These achievements, according to Ntim, reflect the party's commitment to ensuring the welfare of Ghanaians and fostering sustainable development.

Ntim further expressed confidence that the NPP, under Akufo-Addo’s stewardship, will continue to build on its successes and remain the party of choice for many Ghanaians.

As the 2024 elections draw near, he believes the NPP’s strong foundation will be a key factor in securing another victory.