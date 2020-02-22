1 hour ago

The Chairman of the Akyem Swedru Constituency branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Domnic Fobbih has advised party members to avoid political violence as the party prepares towards its primaries.

He explained that it was important to be peaceful for the party to remain united towards the general election this year.

The Chairman was speaking at a media briefing to close the filing of nomination for the parliamentary primaries of the party in the constituency.

Mr. Fobbih said, two aspirants filed their nominations to contest the parliamentary primaries in the constituency and mentioned them as Mr Kennedy Osei Nyarko, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Akyem Swedru constituency and Dr. Kwaku Oppong Adabo, a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast.