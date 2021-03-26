1 hour ago

A founding member of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, says his membership was suspended because he had the temerity to call out the party's hierarchy about some ‘bad’ decision they took, a couple of years ago..

According to him, the party’s resolve to suspend its elected National Chairman, Paul Akofo and General Secretary, Kwabena Adjei Agyapong and second vice-chairman, Sammy Crabbe, was and still is, "a wrong decision" which he boldly stood against.

Dr Nyaho told Okay FM’s Afia Pokuaa on the "Egyaso Gyaso" show, that his stance on the issue led to his surprise suspension from the party.

“A couple of years back, I came out to condemn the suspension of our elected National Chairman, General Secretary and second vice-chairman. I thought that was undemocratic and based on that I was suspended from the party. I had a letter but it was not from the national leadership of the party but the regional executives,” he said.

But contrary to the party’s assertions that his membership of the party is on hold, Dr Nyaho Tamakloe however, maintained he remains an active member of the party.

“I am a member of the New Patriotic Party. I am a founding member of the party and I have never moved to any other political party. My dues are not up to date because I haven’t had time to do that (pay up) but it should not an issue at all. I have not denounced the NPP,” he said.