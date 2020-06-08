2 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has instructed constituency executives to suspend, with immediate effect, all delegates who invoked curses on leadership over the disqualification of some parliamentary aspirants.

These delegates of the party resorted to invoking deities to register their dissatisfaction with the national executives for not allowing some aspirants to contest and others to be contested.

According to some of them, the grounds for disqualification of some of these aspirants were not legitimate and just a move to ensure that incumbent Members of Parliament, in particular, go unopposed.

In the Offinso South Constituency, for instance, some delegates slaughtered a ram in River Offin and performed some rituals after they complained that the National Vetting Committee is scheming to have incumbent MP Ben Abdallah Banda go unopposed.

But addressing a press conference on Monday, June 8, General Secretary John Boadu said all those delegates stand suspended.

He said the party will not countenance such behaviour and the necessary sanctions will apply.

The primaries are scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 20 across the country but only in constituencies where the NPP has sitting MPs.