2 hours ago

The General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, has disclosed that the party will soon begin a nationwide exercise of compiling a register of all the members of the party, as well as persons wishing to be members, at each of the over 38,000 polling stations of the country, as part of the party’s restructuring and reorganization efforts.

This exercise, according to him, is expected to commence in the month of April 2021, after the party’s NEC meets and adopts the proposed modalities for its rollout. He encouraged every member of the party to go to their respective polling stations and get their details captured in the membership register which shall be kept at the polling station levels, and updated every six months in line with Article 3(10) of the NPP Constitution.

The governing party’s chief scribe and Director of Operations and Logistics for the 2020 campaign [John Boadu] made this disclosure on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at a meeting with party grassroots including constituency executives of the Bono East Region at the regional capital, Techiman.

The meeting forms part of the National Executives’ nationwide ‘thank you tour’ following the party’s 2020 electoral victory, which was recently affirmed by the nation’s Supreme Court as a true and accurate reflection of the will of the Ghanaian people.

At the moment, all the ten elected National Executives of the NPP, led by the National Chairman, are embarking on a nationwide tour to touch base with the party’s grassroots, and to also listen to their legitimate grievances. Each of the ten national executives of the party took turn to address the meeting of party grassroots in the regions visited.

The executives have so far visited Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo and Bono East regions. They are expected to resume their tour of Greater Accra on Thursday, where they will be visiting some outstanding constituencies, which will then mark the completion of the first phase of their nationwide tour.

Also in attendance at these ‘touching-base and thank you’ meetings, were the regional executives who were led by their regional chairmen, as well as MMDCEs and Members of Parliament for the respective districts and constituencies that were visited.

The National Executives embarking on this tour comprised the National Chairman, Freddy Blay; General Secretary, John Boadu; National 1st Vice Chair, Rita Asobayire; National 2nd Vice Chairman, F.F Anto; National 3rd Vice Chair, Omari Wadie; National Treasurer, Abankwa Yeboah; National Organizer, Sammi Awuku; National Youth Organizer, Nana Boakye; National Nasara Coordinator, Abdul Aziz Futah; and the National Women Organizer, Kate Gyamfua.