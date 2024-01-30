6 hours ago

National Executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are expected to announce the suspension of the Manhyia South Constituency Chairman Ofori Atta-Tomtom and Organizer Alhaji Abubakari popularly known as Alhaji Aboba over what the party describes as” anti-party behavior”.

Alhaji Abubakari verbally attacked the Ashanti regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi during the party’s Parliamentary vetting for failing to acknowledge Member of Parliament of Manhyia South Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh’s contributions to the party’s internal activities in Ashanti region before the vetting committee.

This was after the National Organizer sung the praises of Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh for sponsoring his campaign that saw his election into office.

The party national executives deem Alhaji Aboba’s verbal attack on Chairman Wontumi as unfortunate and have taken the decision to suspend him to serve as a deterrent to other party members.

The Manhyia South Constituency Chairman who also sold out the party’s Chairman and incited Ashantis against the National Organizer Henry Nana Boakye for watering down the alleged disparaging comment against Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will also be suspended for his actions associated with other threats during radio interviews.

Although the Kumasi traditional Council has resolved the issue amicably and have ordered for the reverse of Wontumi’s curses against Nana Kwaku Duah, Chief of Kokoso, the party feels such anti-party behavior must not be entertained at any level in the party.

Meanwhile, Wontumi’s camp is preparing to address a news conference in the coming days to expose the hidden agenda against their Boss Chairman Wontumi and those who sponsored press conferences to incite Ashantis against the ruling party and the Ashanti regional chairman.