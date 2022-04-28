4 hours ago

The NPP UK Youth Wing and NPP National Youth Wing have redeemed their pledge to support Ghanaian students who have been displaced following the tragic Russian-Ukraine war.

Following the successful NPP UK Youth Forum in London, we raised £2000 which is equivalent to 445,000 forints in Hungarian currency to support the students displaced in Ukraine.

Donations were made by Mr Kingsley Agyemang (Registrar of Scholarships), Henry Nana Boakye, National Youth Organiser, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister for Works and Housing and the NPP UK Youth Wing.

Richard Gyamfi, NPP UK Youth Organiser expressed his profound gratitude to the donors on behalf of the NPP-UK Youth Wing and wished this gesture would encourage other organisations to follow suit.

He made these comments when he presented to the National Union of Ghana Students Ukraine and Ghana Students Association Hungary.

The donation was received by Dr Akosua Ofosu-Asiedu on behalf of the Students.